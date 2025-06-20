Kapil Sharma is back, and he’s bringing the big guns with him for the grand premiere of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. The hugely popular comedy show is returning with new laughs, new guests, and double the fun as Salman Khan joins as the first guest of the season. And yes, things get absolutely hilarious!

Salman Khan Gets Roasted By Sunil Grover – And He Loves It

In a new promo shared by Netflix, Salman Khan is seen laughing out loud as comedian Sunil Grover mimics him in the funniest way possible. Dressed just like Salman, Sunil copies his expressions and tone perfectly, leaving both Kapil and Salman in splits. At one point, Kapil asks Salman to tell the audience that you are coming in the first episode of season 3. But Sunil jumps in, trying to steal the moment. Kapil quickly stops him, saying, “Sunil Paji, I’m asking the real one to speak!”

Then Salman turns the tables and tells Sunil to say the line: “Iss Funnyvaar, badhega parivaar.” What happens next? Sunil, staying fully in character, turns to Salman and asks, “What do you mean by badhega parivaar?” The moment had everyone bursting into laughter. Kapil even asked Salman, “Have you ever shown this much attitude?” to which Salman replied with a loud “No!” and started laughing.

In the earlier released trailer, fans got a glimpse of Bhai having a blast on Kapil’s couch. He’s seen pulling everyone’s leg, cracking jokes about Aamir Khan’s “new girlfriend”, talking about the failure of Sikandar, and playfully calling Aamir a “perfectionist.”

Salman teased Kapil Sharma about his career as an actor, reminding him that guests are always the best part of the show. His banter with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu made for a fun start to the season.

When & Where To Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix on June 21, 2025. New episodes will arrive every Saturday at 8 PM, bringing fresh laughter each weekend. Along with Salman Khan as the first guest, this season also brings back familiar faces like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in the chair next to Archana Puran Singh, which provides a double dose of fun.

Kapil Sharma promised that this season would be bigger and better and have many more stars and fans. The time is finally here for laughing out loud and having fun with your favorite comedy gang!

