Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Check Out The Final Round Up Of The Saif Ali Khan Starrer

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: After playing in theatres for three weeks, this Saif Ali Khan film has now come to the end of its run. The film did hang in there during the third week as around 1.50 crores* more came in. The film has connected 28.50 crores* so far and with some more numbers expected to be added to its total, the lifetime would close at 29 crores.

The merits of the film warranted that it gathers a lifetime of around 40 crores. However since Saif Ali Khan was arriving after a flurry of flops behind him, a total in the vicinity of 30 crores could possibly be a sigh of relief for the actor as well since this is at least some sort of a respite.

From here on the actor would be aiming to make it further bigger with films to follow. He is the only star other than the Top-6 who is still quite relevant as a leading man after being in the industry for over 25 years and deserves to strike with big grossers in years to come as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

