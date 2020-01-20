Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar’s Love Story Is Breaking The Stereotypes But Not Completely

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Review: Aanand L Rai’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) starring Ayushmann Khurrana & Bhumi Pednekar was a Box Office hit. R.S.Prasanna directed film had a light-hearted take on erectile dysfunction which worked well with the audience.

Now Aanand & Ayushmann are back with a sequel and this time they have a gay love story as the central plot. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features digital star and everyone’s favourite Jeetu Bhaiyya aka Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan finally released today. As we all know making a gay love story in India is still a big risk to take. People at large still feel awkward to see two people of same s*x romancing each other on the big screen and that too in a mainstream film. We’ve already seen the fate of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which released earlier last year.

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, therefore, have extra responsibility here. They have to keep things as light and relatable as possible and must not take any risk regarding the treatment. The end product should be entertaining as well. While there’s a lot of trust value that comes with the name of Ayushmann and Aanand, it’s the trailer only which creates the lasting impression and convinces a huge section of the audience whether or not to watch a movie.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan works because the makers seem to understand the pulse of the audience. While it doesn’t hold itself back from shouting out loud that the story will have two boys loving and romancing each other, the large part of storytelling seems to have humour involved. This means that it won’t be difficult for the audience to watch a film that can otherwise make them awkward. The humour is apt, relatable and enjoyable. Both actors Ayushmann & Jitendra promise big with this film and the supporting star-cast is a bonus. Actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi, and others seem to have added a great value in the overall narrative.

However, I didn’t like the way makers have promoted stereotypes while trying to bash those. Ayushmann as a gay man has been shown wearing a nosering which is such a cliche. Also, the production values look lower but that could be a conscious and wise decision to cut cost.

Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer promises a progressive love story with a good dose of entertainment. However, the purpose of the film seems to have taken a back foot for the sake of stereotypes.

Rating: Three & Half Stars

