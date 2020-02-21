Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Off To A Good Start!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar are finally out there to break the barriers of love. Their film, based on same s*x relations has hit the theatres today, and so far, the reviews have been favourable too. But what does the morning occupancy at the ticket windows have to suggest about its beginning at the box office? Let’s find out.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been witnessing back to back successes ever since Bareilly Ki Barfi and there’s no looking back. Now that the actor has even turned into a crowd puller, one expects another tremendous opening at the box office. Well, the beginning towards that feat seems to have started on a good note.

As per the trends flowing in, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is witnessing a morning occupancy in the range of 18-20%. Although there is competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, which released today as well, clearing the Bala actor is holding its fort well right from the start, witnessing much better footfalls.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story between two men in small-town India. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta among many others.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been banned in Dubai and UAE over its homosexual content.

In fact, when the producers of the film offered to cut out the kiss scene between Jitendra and Ayushmann, they were reminded that it wasn’t about the kiss but the content.

