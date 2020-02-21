Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On How She Felt When Salman Khan Revealed Asim Riaz Has A GF Outside The House!

Bigg Boss 13 may have come to an end, but the buzz around the show refuses to die. While Asim Riaz was one contestant who managed to always be in the headlines, it was his bond with Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana that won Asim millions of hearts. While Asim had made his love for the lady loud and clear, he also proposed marriage to her on national television.

However, Asim’s action ticked of Salman Khan and he went on to grill Asim about being the reason behind Himanshi’s broken relationship and also about him having a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house and still proposing to Himanshi. But Himanshi Khurana stood by Asim then and stands by him even now.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himanshi has finally opened up about what she felt about the whole issue of her and Asim’s love life being discussed on National television. Himanshi also said that Asim having a GF outside the Bigg Boss house when he proposed to her was no big deal!

The Punjabi singer has been quoted saying, “It was clarified that time only. I had said then that Asim had been inside the house and was blindsided to whatever was happening outside. He did not even know how popular he had become. So, obviously, he should have been given an opportunity to sort out and he did. It wasn’t that big a deal, the way it was portrayed. It was blown out of proportion. It has been sorted now.”

She further said, “Throughout the season, he supported me. The one time he was questioned about his previous relationship, which was a normal thing, he clarified that there was a relationship but now I love Himanshi. A lot of people questioned us then. I had told during weekend ka vaar also that if he was in a relationship before, then what can we do? Everyone has a past and having a girlfriend isn’t wrong. So, I supported him as I wanted to give this relationship a chance.”

For the unversed, Asim became the runner up of Bigg Boss 13 while the trophy was won by popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla.

