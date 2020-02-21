Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha has been the talk of B-Town, especially for her amazing fashion choices lately. After the gorgeous actress made heads turn for her high slit dress at an event, her fashion avatars are grabbing eyeballs constantly. And this wasn’t the first time she has put her best fashion foot forward, she has been slaying with her sartorial elegance for quite some time.

Nushrat, who managed to pull off this bold look so effortlessly, also managed to raise the temperature at the red-carpet, emerging as a fashion icon for many. After the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actress opted for some jaw-dropping thigh-high slit pieces and we can’t help but take notes from and every one of them.Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Nushrat is emerging as the next fashion goddess in B-town with her experimental choices.

Check out her amazing looks below:







On the film front too, Nushrat is being lauded for her choices and while her recent films have been doing very well at the box office, she will next be seen doling out an amazing performance alongside Rajkumar Rao in the movie Chhalaang.