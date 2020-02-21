Sambhavna Seth Accused Of Paid PR For Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla, Replies With A ‘Tight Slap On Face’

Bigg Boss 13’s finale has led to some never-ending controversies. An alleged Colors TV employee claims Sidharth Shukla’s win was prefixed by the makers and has even revealed some videos from the backend. Now, another accusation comes in the form of ex Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth getting paid for her rigorous PR for the actor. But truth has been unveiled.

It all started when the aforesaid Colors’ employee by the name Feriha (@ferysasys) took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of a sting operation carried on Sambhavna Seth and her allegedly discussing the pay for tweets and PR she would do for Shukla.

“This is how Sambhavna & other artists took cash from PR Company to post pro-Siddharth Shukla tweets for image branding. Sid has no “popular support”. PR did its work to deceive public. @ColorsTV #exposed,” she captioned her tweet as she shared the viral video.

This is how Sambhavna & other artists took cash from PR Company to post pro Siddharth Shukla tweets for image branding. Sid has no "popular support".

PR did its work to deceive public. @ColorsTV #exposed pic.twitter.com/SSDNNKxws6 — Feriha (@ferysays) February 18, 2020

However, the truth came to light when a fan later showcased that the video was from an old string operation, and was edited to serve the purpose now. Seth retweeted the same and bashed the haters for the same.

“So @ferysays whoever u r. This is a tight slap on ur face. Without knowing facts u tweeted abt me that i took money to promote @sidharth_shukla .This is one year old video u idiot.U just wanted to malign #SidharthShukla image and people who supported him. #Shame,” she requoted.

So @ferysays whoever u r.This is a tight slap on ur face.Without knowing facts u tweeted abt me that i took money to promote @sidharth_shukla .This is one year old video u idiot.U just wanted to malign #SidharthShukla image and people who supported him. #Shame https://t.co/kxOzQDOlm2 — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) February 20, 2020

Looks like the Bigg Boss 13 drama isn’t getting over anytime soon.

Meanwhile, there were 2-3 other celebrities on social media who promoted their friend contestant Sidharth Shukla on a daily basis ever since BB13 went on-air, and reports have also surfaced that they too were getting paid for the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!