Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal Solving Spooky Riddles Will Make You LOL, WATCH

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship hits the theatre screens today. The film is helmed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The film is making a lot of noises as this is the first time Vicky will be seen in a horror film. After Netflix’s Ghost Stories (2020), Karan Johar has associated himself again with a horror story and hence, the audience is curious to know what they have to offer to us in the film.

Koimoi got a chance to play a fun segment with Vicky Kaushal and director Bhanu Pratap Singh. We ask the actor-director duo some silly and spooky riddles which they have to solve. Both Vicky and Bhanu enjoyed thoroughly but only one of them won the game.

Watch the video to know who wins:

Coming to Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by a real incident when an abandoned ship was found at the shore of Mumbai’s Juhu beach area in 2011.

After Bhoot, Vicky will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

