Avengers: Endgame & Jurassic World 3 Franchise Function On The Similar Lines & Chris Pratt Tells Us How!

The hangover of Avengers: Endgame is going to sustain for a long time. It has been almost a year since the film released, but even today, people come up with various theories and observations based on it. Oscar 2020 snubbing the film also cannot affect the craze and fan following this Marvel gem has! Now, Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord from Guardians of The Galaxy has again made us nostalgic by referring to this 2019 film.

Chris Pratt is all set to be a part of Jurassic World 3. The film is a follow up trilogy of the original film, Jurassic Park which released during the 90s. In Jurassic World 3, a lot of actors from the previous films will be making a comeback.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chris Pratt revealed what’s the similarity between Avengers: Endgame and Jurassic World 3. The actor said, “It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel.”

Well, we still remember how we got goosebumps watching all the superheroes of MCU in one scene fighting against the mighty villain, Thanos. That magnificent is going to be the experience while watching all the characters of Jurassic Park in Jurassic World 3.

Apart from this, Chris also has an animated film lined up titled ‘Onward’. His Avengers co-star Tom Holland aka our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is also a part of this Disney film!

