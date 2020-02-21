Koimoi Recommends Call Me By Your Name: Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer’s Film Will Make You Crave For Love & Sensuality Like No Other Story Can!

Koimoi Recommends Call Me By Your Name: This week’s movie recommendation to all the Koimoi readers is Call Me By Your Name. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in the lead roles.

Star Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel

Director: Luna Guadagnino

Duration: 132 minutes

“Call me by your name and I’ll call you by mine “

Today, we have Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releasing in theatres. The film is based on homosexual relationships and how two boys fight for their love and try to change the regressive mindset of their families and others. The film aims to tell people, especially homophobes that being in love with the person of the same s*x is normal just like falling in love with the person of opposite s*x.

Well, if you cannot make it to the theatres today and still want to watch out for a beautiful love story between two men, there is nothing better than Call Me By Your Name. The film, based on André Aciman’s book of the same name is a love story between two men – Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (played by Armie Hammer).

Released in 2017, CMBYN is considered as one of the masterpieces depicting the purity of love and relationship between two men. The story is set in 1983, in Italy. Elio is spending good summertime with his parents in Lombardy, Italy. One day, Oliver enters their life as he is an intern working for Elio’s father. From the beginning, we can sense there’s spark between the two of them. Elio is a pianist and Oliver is impressed with his skills. There’s a scene when Elio is playing the piano and Oliver admiringly looks at him from a distance. The moment Elio figures out he’s watching, he stops but starts playing again as Oliver insists him. This is one of my favourite scenes in the film. The eyes talk, the heart is pounding, but you don’t know how to speak and express feelings. The film blesses us with many such steal-a-glance scenes which will leave a smile on your face.

However, after a lot of drama, jealousy and confusions, Elio and Oliver come closer and their love on the screen looks like a fine painting that has come to life! They have a mature and sensual relationship that makes me crave for a love like that. Of course, the direction takes the credit here and the screenplay for this fantastic and engaging storytelling.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer did a phenomenal job together. The way they hug or kiss each speaks of their honest portrayal as over and the passion looks real. They are entirely submerged in playing Elio and Oliver and hence, their chemistry is appealing and exquisite on the screen.

Call Me By Your Name has a ‘peach scene’ which not many will get. But it’s Elio’s grief, his regrets, and for that moment, he feels guilty for coming out, for expressing his love and desires openly; it’s his sadness as he doesn’t know how to deal with the pain after learning that Oliver will be going away. Another scene that’s emotional as well as teaches an important lesson is when Elio’s dad consoles him. His dad (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) says some deep lines – “We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of thirty and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything – what a waste!”

The music of the film plays a wonderful catalyst in telling us this love story. My personal favourites are Sufjan Stevens’ Mystery of Love and Visions of Gideon.

“What unsettled me, though, was not the fancy footwork needed to redeem myself. It was the unwelcome misgivings with which it finally dawned on me, both then and during our casual conversation by the train tracks, that I had all along, without seeming to, without even admitting it, already been trying and failing to win him over” Some movies are so much more than just 2-hour of audio-visual experience. They stay with you. I can never get enough of CMBYN. I’ve rarely seen love in the purest form that didn’t make me cringe and seemed true in a film like it was between Elio and Oliver.

A lovely quote summing up Elio and Oliver’s relationship from Call Me By Your Name book – Perhaps we were friends first and lovers second. But then perhaps this is what lovers are.

