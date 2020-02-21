Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal To Tie Knot In April 2020? The Panga Actress Has THIS To Say

Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding rumours are only getting stronger are there is no end to the speculations. Reacting to the news is Richa herself and while their speculated wedding is at least a few months away, Richa has a humorous take on the situation. Read on to know.

With the overflow of reports, Richa took to Twitter and wrote, “ At 9 am we were getting married, at 4 pm the marriage is off!? Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us, we’ll show up!” Well, that was a funny take on it indeed.

Even today she tweeted this:

Since rumour mills have made our wedding the talk of the town, @alifazal9 and I promise, whenever we do, there will be no HORSING around ! https://t.co/oGHlgBS6Dp pic.twitter.com/zm73LtcZGL — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 19, 2020

Contrary to everything, now the rumour mills have that the wedding which was scheduled in June this year will now happen in April.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the family said, “After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The wedding ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception.”

The source added, “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for the same has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues for the functions and have even blocked five-star venues for April 21, 23 and 24. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for their Mumbai reception. They will finalise the date in a week or 10 days.”

