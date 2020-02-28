Vijay Deverakonda To Return His Remuneration Of World Famous Lover After The Film’s Disastrous Run At The Box Office?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on the big screen in World Famous Lover has been making headlines all across following his next action thriller which has been tentatively titled #VD10. However, the latest reports related to the actor that has been doing rounds happen to be not that pleasing especially for his fans.

As per a report from indiatoday.in, Vijay will be returning his remuneration which he received for World Famous Lover to the makers following its disastrous run at the box office.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer which was said to be one of the biggest releases of the year in Tollywood had a lot of expectations from cine-goers, but unfortunately, the film had a poor run in theatres following negative feedback from moviegoers and it led to failure for the film in garnering a decent moolah at the box office.

There have also been speculations doing round that that World Famous Lover was ghost-directed by the Geetha Govindam actor himself following some dispute between him and the film’s original director Kranthi Madhav. Thus it is being said to be one of the main reasons behind the film’s failure at the box office.

The report also states that Vijay Deverakonda has already returned half of his remuneration to the producer to compensate the distributors.

However, an official confirmation from Vijay Deverakonda and the makers of World Famous Lover is still awaited.

For those unversed, World Famous Lover helmed by Kranthi Madhav has Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies.

Talking about Vijay’s action thriller #VD10, the film which is being helmed by Puri Jagannadh has Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

The actioner is being bankrolled by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur.

#VD10 will Vijay Deverakonda’s first PAN India release that will hit big screens in Hindi and South languages.

