Heropanti 2 Poster COPIED? Netizens Notice Uncanny Resemblance With John Wick

It was a few days ago when the news of Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 was doing rounds and the makers have officially announced the film. A couple of posters were unveiled which are already making the headlines. Since the posters are out on social media, parallels were being drawn about the same.

In the first poster, we see Tiger amidst a whole lot of guns which leave a shape of 2. Though creative, this surely is inspired from Keanu Reeves’ John Wick series. In one of the posters of John Wick 2 we see Keanu in a similar template amidst the guns.

Check out both the posters below:

Even the 2nd poster has shades from John Wick and Timothy Olyphant’s Hitman. Though it’s not a direct inspiration but takes leaves from many books. What do you guys think of this inspiration? Is it intentional or just a coincidence?

The Tiger Shroff and NGE duo will surely create some new magic on-screen and this news has surely created a lot of buzz already and the images itself prove that its going to be a action-packed film and the expectations are already high.

Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment has never failed in entertaining the audience and has one of the biggest franchises under its name and this will surely be a step up in its game and the audiences cant keep calm already.

Mark your calendars Heropanti 2 is set to hit the screens on 16th July 2021 and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment and directed by Ahmed Khan.

