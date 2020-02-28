Taapsee Pannu REACTS To #BoycottThappad: “It Takes About 1000-2000 Tweets To Trend A Hashtag”

#BoycottThappad: Since yesterday, a picture of Taapsee Pannu from the anti-CAA protests at Carter Road, Mumbai has been going viral all across the social media platforms. While a section of netizens have applauded her move back in January, the opposition is now using it against her upcoming release, Thappad.

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has been passed by the PM Narendra Modi led Govt, there have been multiple protests across the country. From Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar to Swara Bhasker and Richa Chaddha among many other celebs have stood against CAA. Recently, it was Deepika Padukone who faced the wrath of being a part of the protests during Chhapaak, and now it’s Taapsee whose film is being asked to be banned.

The actress has now opened up about the entire row in a conversation with Times Of India as, “I think personal opinions of actors should not affect their profession and I don’t really think it does to an extent. It takes about 1000-2000 tweets to trend a certain hashtag. Does that really affect a film? I don’t think so. I might have different social and political views from a lot of people but that does not mean people will not go and watch the film. An actor is never bigger than a film. A film has hundreds of people involved in it. It is stupid to decide whether or not you will watch a movie based on an actor’s socio-political views.”

Previously, a ban on Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak was also called for after she was spotted at Jamia Millia University supporting students who were attacked midnight by some masked goons.

All we can hope is Thappad to not get affected because of the negativity, considering the powerful and inspirational subject the makers are coming up with.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!