Shama Sikander Is Killing It In Her All New Jeweled Up Look & We Are Loving It

Actress Shama Sikander looks ecstatically pretty and charming in a new set of pictures, where she goes ethnic with jewellery. The actress, who doesn’t have to try too hard to make a style statement, seems like she is in a dreamy mood in the pics.

Not long back, Shama opened up on media about her phase of depression. The website newstracklive.com reported her as saying that it took her years to understand that she was in depression. The actress opened up on her ordeal and recalled how she had no desire to do anything, the website reported.

Opening up about her transit from TV to movies, Shama was vocal to say that TV no longer has quality content. The actress was quoted saying, “At this moment Yes. I honestly have not found anything interesting on TV yet.”

Shama Sikander was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 thriller, Bypass Road alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh. Shama, who gave a series of notable performances on television, was last seen on the small screen as the antagonist in the popular fantasy show, Baal Veer. Shama is currently gearing up for the release of her music video Majnu Mix.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!