Shama Sikander is quite known for her exotic travel plans and beautiful locations for vacations. She keeps treating us to pictures from her vacation and we surely love her holiday styling. Some time back, the actress was in the land of love and beauty, Venice.

Sikander shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle from her days in Venice and we couldn’t ignore her striking ensemble. We are sure that her fans just can’t stop drooling over these stunning pictures of the actress in a black and white backless dress. The class and elegance seen in the dress are just beyond all limits of common style.

The pictures from the shoot are sizzling with passion as she looks just ravishing in her black accentuating dress. Giving her fans another opportunity to swoon over her stunning self, Shama is seen on a balcony in Venice with the scenic beauty behind her.

The Maaya actress left her voluminous hair loose and looked totally sensational in her look. Shama Sikander started her Bollywood career with the Aamir Khan & Manisha Koirala starrer Mann.

She shot to fame with Sony TV’s popular youth show Yeh Meri Life Hai. She also starred in a mini series Seven opposite Raqesh Bapat which was produced by Aditya Chopra for Sony.

