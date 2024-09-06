Shama Sikander is a renowned face in the television industry with popular shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai and Balveer. While the audience saw her as a promising actress who could make her place in the industry, Shama surprised everyone by disappearing for six years.

In a recent interview, Shama opened up about how working without a break took a toll on her mental health. The actress admitted she felt burnt out working on television and never wished to return. “That’s the reason why I decided to leave. I had worked without a break for quite a long time, and it started to take a toll on my mental health. I started to feel uneasy, and I decided to stay indoors. I stopped going out and socializing. I was going through depression and even tried to commit suicide, but thankfully my parents saved me at the nick of time,” she stated in the interview with Pinkvilla.

Shama made her OTT debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Maaya. She grabbed the audience’s attention with her work and is one of her most renowned works. The actress also shared that she enjoys working on OTT and will never overwork herself. When asked how it differs from television, Shama spilled beans on how actors can’t even take a day off while working for television. “I’d love to spend at least one day with my close ones and cherish moments that help my soul,” she said.

Shama also mentioned that her parents supported her during the tough phase. “I feel the industry has a lot of unrealistic expectations from people. It requires you to be what they perceive of you, and slowly and steadily, you lose yourself completely in the darkness. When I felt the burnout, I gave up the stardom and industry and took my own time for healing,” she stated.

The actress said she was a people-pleaser in the past, further pushing her into darkness. But now, she does not compromise her boundaries and is trying to improve in every aspect.

