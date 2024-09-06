Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Shilpa Shinde is known for her unfiltered nature. She was once the famous Angoori from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain but dissociated from the show after a fallout with the producers. The actress is now recalling her casting couch experience with a Bollywood producer during an audition. Scroll below for all the details!

Shilpa entered the Television industry in 1999 but rose to fame with her 2011 show Chidiya Ghar. She reached the pinnacle of success with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, but unfortunately, her personal life did not allow her to enjoy the streak of success for a long time. Shinde went through personal turmoil after a broken engagement with actor Romit Raj and suffered depression after the death of her father due to Alzheimer’s disease. Controversies around her also became a major reason behind her pause in professional growth.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Shilpa Shinde now reveals her casting couch experience with a Bollywood producer. She shared, It was during my struggling days, around 1998-99. I cannot take names, but they told me, ‘Aap yeh kapde pehno aur yeh scene karo (wear these clothes and do this scene)’. I didn’t wear those clothes. In the scene, he told me he was my boss, and I had to seduce him. I was very innocent then, so I did the scene. That person tried to force himself on me, and I got so scared. I pushed him away and ran out.”

Shilpa Shinde was immediately asked to leave by the security staff, who realized what had happened but were scared she would expose the producer by creating a scene then and there. Years later, she had another encounter with the same Bollywood producer, who allegedly behaved very politely with her. In fact, he offered her a Bollywood movie, which she rejected, and she seemingly did not recognize him.

Shinde refuses to take names as she wants to protect the children of the culprit, who are allegedly of the same age as hers. She added, ” I’m not lying, but I cannot take his name. His children are probably a little younger than me, and if I name him, they will suffer too…”

We wonder who Shilpa Shinde is talking about.

On the professional front, Shilpa was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

