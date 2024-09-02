Asim Riaz’s controversial exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been the talk of the town ever since the show premiered in July. The model got into a messy fight with his co-contestants, and even charged at host Rohit Shetty, which led to his ousted in the first week itself.

While Asim was slammed by several celebrities and a section of the audience for his aggressive behavior, others came in his support, citing that he was provoked first. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has now called out the makers of KKK14, claiming that they only showed his reactions.

Asim Riaz Says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Did Not Show the ‘Actions’ to His ‘Reactions’

Asim Riaz recently performed at a show in Dubai where he brought up the KKK controversy. A video from the event is going viral on social media, which shows Asim performing in front of a huge crowd and saying how clips are edited to show his aggressive reactions to bring him down.

“They say somebody is ruining internet. It’s okay. It’s an action, there’s reaction. But they only show my reaction. They don’t show action. They chop the clips and they show my reactions,” the 31-year-old rapper said and received a loud cheer from the crowd.

The reaction they shows, the provocation they don't – champ exposed YT clowns 🤡 Live shows in UK, Dubai and all over India !! Indeed @imrealasim is the self made STAR 🙌#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #DHH #rapperpic.twitter.com/M5msNxlndW — 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗺 𝗥𝗶𝗮𝘇 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 🦁 (@TeamAsimRiaz_) September 1, 2024

Asim was shown the door on the second episode of the Colors reality show when he got into a heated argument with his co-contestants and the host. The model bragged about his wealth on and called his fellow contestants ‘losers’, after which Rohit Shetty took matters into his own hands and told him, “Utha ke yahi patak dunga (I’ll knock you right here).”

Asim was then asked to leave the set, with Rohit saying, “I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show.” Following the controversy, his co-contestant, Shilpa Shinde, and celebs like Aly Goni took his side, saying that Asim was provoked. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs on Colors on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.

Must Read: Ram Kapoor Was The Highest Paid Actor On Television With 78% Higher Fee Than Co-Star Sakshi Tanwar For Bade Achhe Lagte Hain?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News