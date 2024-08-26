Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 witnessed another elimination in the fifth week as Anupamaa actor Kedar Ashish Mehrotra lost. However, Rohit Shetty honored his wish to address him by prefixing his father’s name and calling him Kedar Ashish. For the unversed, Ashish quit his show, Anupamaa, to participate in this season of the stunt-based reality show!

Kedar Ashish Mehrotra’s Total Earnings From KKK 14

Ashish earned almost 25 lakh for his participation in KKK 14. His paycheck for the show was 5 lakh per week, and he was one of the lowest-paid contestants on the show.

The other two contestants who are being paid the same price are Sumona Chakravarti and Aditi Sharma, who was eliminated last week. Next in line are Karanveer Mehra and Niyati Fatnani, who are being paid 6 lakh per week.

Kedar Ashish’s Total Earnings >> Winning Amount

Interestingly, Ashish, in total earned 25 lakh for his participation for 5 weeks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. His paycheck is almost 25% higher than the winning amount of the show that currently is speculated to be 20 lakh.

Kedar Ashish’s Paycheck For Anupamaa!

The actor earned 35K – 40K per episode for Star Plus’s number 1 TV show Anupamaa that stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead. However, he earned 2.50 lakh per episode for KKK 14, 7.14 times higher than his paycheck for Anupamaa. The actor quit the show in the month of May since nothing much was happening to his character.

Ashish was at one point one of the focal points of the show as Anupamaa’s eldest one who got married to Kinjal. His grey shade was particularly a very interesting plot twist, and his character and performance were appreciated. But the show took a turn when new characters entered, and the old characters got sidelined.

