Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 garners several eyeballs with each passing episode. Be it some contestants getting into a brawl with each other or the host, Rohit Shetty, being unhappy with some contenders, the show is providing loads of drama. In the latest episode, Shetty was seen lashing out at contestant Shalin Bhanot after the latter failed to follow the rules while attempting a height-based stunt.

The episode had Shalin Bhanot performing a height-based stunt against Niyati Fatnani. He had to collect some flags while standing on an elevated crane high above the ground level. The stunt needed to be performed while standing up, but Bhanot was seen sitting down while doing the same. Rohit Shetty and his co-contestants were seen continuously telling him to stand up but the actor did not pay heed to them, breaking a significant rule of the stunt.

Soon, when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant completes the stunt and meets Rohit Shetty, needless to say, the latter is very upset. The Singham director calls Shalin Bhanot’s attitude “very bad” and even goes on to say, “Tu hume pagal bana raha hai.” This was after the former Bigg Boss 16 finalist told the host that he was never told how to perform the stunt. He is also reprimanded by his fellow contestant Karanveer Mehra, whom Bhanot tells to “Shut Up.”

Furthermore, when Shalin Bhanot keeps defending himself, Rohit Shetty tells him sternly, “Tera stunt hain bro. Mera kya? Mein toh agle saal bhi yaha rahunga. Jo dekh rahe hain na, bohot pyaar dete hain humlog ko. Mere jayse 36 padhe hain, aap jaise 36 actors padhe hain bahar. (This is your stunt, bro. What about me? I’ll still be here next year. Those who are watching us give us a lot of love. There are 36 people like me out there, and there are 36 actors like you out there, too.)”

Rohit Shetty also gets angry with Abhishek Kumar after the latter tries to defend Shalin Bhanot, his close friend. However, the rest of the contestants agree with Shetty that Shalin did not do the stunt properly. Apart from this, there was also a verbal spat between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shilpa Shinde. It will be interesting to see what major drama unfolds between the contestants in future episodes.

