In the post-pandemic era, it’s been a mixed bag so far for Ajay Devgn. Some of his films performed way beyond expectations, while some of his big films tanked miserably. Talking about 2024, it’s fifty-fifty so far, with a film like Shaitaan turning out to be a huge success and, on the other side, Maidaan emerging as a big upset. Still, things are exciting for Ajay, with franchise films like Singham Again and Raid 2 ready to work wonders at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

For the third time, Ajay is returning to the iconic character of Singham, and expectations are sky-high. Apart from him, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. While Rohit Shetty was criticized for including too many stars in the cast, it’s a no-brainer that the craze of Singham will help to blast the theatres in the mass centers.

Already, there are rumors about Singham Again choosing a new release date and opting out of the clash with Pushpa 2 on Independence Day. With such rumors about a solo release, some crazy box office predictions have been made. But honestly speaking, while the Singham threequel carries immense box office potential, I am extremely excited for Raid 2.

It might come off as an unpopular opinion, but it feels that Raid 2 carries some sort of undercurrent, and there are a couple of valid reasons behind it. The first and the biggest reason is that it’s a sequel to Raid. Starring Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, it was well-received by critics upon its release in 2018. Just remember that without any out-and-out commercial elements, the film successfully crossed 100 crores at the Indian box office purely on the basis of engaging content and performances.

So, just like Drishyam 2, Raid 2 might surprise everyone at the box office, all thanks to the goodwill of its predecessor.

Another plus is the interesting choice of antagonist in the form of Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish being an antagonist has always been a treat to watch. In Ek Villain, he stunned everyone by opting out of his comedic image and showcasing his intense side. So, the thought of watching him again in Raid 2 feels really exciting. On top of that, the chemistry between Ajay and Riteish will be the biggest draw.

It won’t even surprise me if Raid 2 turns out to be much bigger success than Singham Again. Let’s see how both films actually perform!

Meanwhile, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 will be released on 15th November 2024.

