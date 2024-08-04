Shilpa Shinde is currently entertaining the audiences with her performances as a contestant on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shilpa, with her funny antics, is adding a layer of light-hearted moments to the intense show. Shilpa is already a reality show veteran, as she won Bigg Boss 11.

Shilpa Shinde Net Worth!

The actress has enjoyed an illustrious TV career and has accumulated a lot of wealth. The actress, enjoys a net worth of around 33 crore after being a part of the Television industry for the longest time.

Shilpa shot to fame with her stint in Zee TV’s show Maayka. However, her breakthrough came with Sab TV’s Chidiya Ghar, where she played Koyal. She quit the show and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. Interestingly, Shilpa played Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and once she was ousted from the show, Shubhangi again replaced her as Angoori Bhabhi!

Shilpa Shinde VS Shubhangi Atre’s Salary

While Shilpa was paid Rs 35,000 per episode in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre replaced her with a much higher paycheck. Shubhangi, who shot to fame with Kasauti Zindagi Ki, was paid Rs 50,000 per episode for her stint as Angoori Bhabhi. She earned 42.85% higher than what Shilpa Shinde earned as Angoori Bhabhi.

Shilpa Shinde Still Rules!

However, when it comes to the net worth, the Bigg Boss 11 winner enjoys a net worth of 33 crore. This is a whopping 65% higher than Shubhangi Atre, who owns a net worth of a reported 20 crore.

Shilpa Shinde’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Salary

Shilpa currently earns 7 lakh per week for the reality show. This is way more than what she earned for her participation in Bigg Boss or Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa. Hopefully, she will go a long way in the stunt-based show due to her entertainment quotient.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Krishna Shroff Owns Only 8.1% Of Cumulative Family Assets, Brother Tiger Shroff Owns 6 Times Higher Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News