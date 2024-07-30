Aryan Khan is currently grabbing headlines for his recent purchase. A plush property investment in Delhi for a massive price. According to reports, the star kid, who is all set to mark his debut as a director for a web series titled Stardom, has bought two floors worth 37 crore at a property in Delhi.
Aryan Khan’s New Property
Interestingly, Aryan has expanded his family’s property holdings in Delhi’s prestigious Panchsheel Park by purchasing two additional floors for a substantial 37 crore. The family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building, which holds a strong emotional value as it was their home during Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s early years together.
Panchsheel Park is known for its exclusivity and high property values. This investment not only underscores Aryan Khan’s financial prowess but also makes his net worth jump by a substantial amount.
Trending
Aryan Khan’s Net Worth
Currently, without even making a proper debut in the industry, Aryan is earning loads. He has already directed a commercial in which Shah Rukh Khan played the lead. In fact, Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan, together, even lent their voices to The Lion King in Hindi. Currently, according to DNA, Aryan enjoys a net worth of 80 crore.
Property’s Historical Jump
Aryan‘s net worth after the luxurious buy has jumped by almost 46%. But it would grow further, given the history of the asset he has invested in. According to a report by Mint, even Shah Rukh Khan owns a part of this luxurious building, which he bought in 2001. At that time, the price of this property was 13 crore, which now stands at 200 crore! A whopping 15.38 times higher than its original price. Hopefully, Aryan would enjoy a better growth rate with his property.
Aryan Khan’s sister, Suhana Khan, recently bought a plush property in Alibaug for 12.91 crore.
For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Aryan Khan VS Arhaan Khan College Fees: 68.75% Higher Money Spent On Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Compared To Salman Khan’s Nephew: Comparing Their Strengths Before Their Big Debut!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News