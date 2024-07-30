Aryan Khan is currently grabbing headlines for his recent purchase. A plush property investment in Delhi for a massive price. According to reports, the star kid, who is all set to mark his debut as a director for a web series titled Stardom, has bought two floors worth 37 crore at a property in Delhi.

Aryan Khan’s New Property

Interestingly, Aryan has expanded his family’s property holdings in Delhi’s prestigious Panchsheel Park by purchasing two additional floors for a substantial 37 crore. The family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building, which holds a strong emotional value as it was their home during Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s early years together.

Panchsheel Park is known for its exclusivity and high property values. This investment not only underscores Aryan Khan’s financial prowess but also makes his net worth jump by a substantial amount.