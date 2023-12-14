Salman Khan’s family is one of the most powerful families in Bollywood. The Khan siblings and their father, Salim Khan, have accumulated a whopping net worth of 5,259 crore together. While obviously, most of this combined net worth has been owned and earned by Salman Khan, his father and the accomplished writer also own a major part.

In fact, people were shocked when they saw Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan’s entry into the core team on Bigg Boss. Now, while Salman Khans starts Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday for the reality show, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan end it on Sunday with a chill session. While we know Bhaijaan is earning crores from Bigg Boss, we are sure Sohail and Arbaaz will also make a fortune from the show. And guess how much they collectively contribute to Khandaan’s net worth? Well, a lot!

Apart from Salman Khan and Salim Khan, the four siblings of the Khandaan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma, also contribute to the whopping combined net worth of their families. This number, however, excludes the sons-in-law – Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma!

Salman Khan’s Family’s Combined Net Worth – 5259 Crore

The data sourced from various economic surveys and websites present on the internet boasts that the combined net worth of Salim Khan’s family is at least 5259 crore or more than that since this figure does not include what Salim Sahab’s wives, Salma Khan and Helen own!

Salman Khan’s 2916 Crore Net Worth – 55.45% Of Khandaan

Bhaijaan enjoys a net worth of 2916 crore, and this figure is almost 55.45% of the combined net worth of the siblings and their father. Salman Khan’s major sources of income are definitely his brands, films, TV shows, production houses, and, of course, Being Human.

According to Lifestyle Asia, while Bhaijaan resides in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, which is estimated at 16 crore, his Panvel farmhouse worth 80 crore, and a beach house in Gorai worth 100 crore are his most prized possessions for sure!

Salim Khan’s 1016 Crore Net Worth

According to many popular celebrity profiling websites, Salman Khan’s father, who was the highest-paid writer of his time and has written films like Don, Zanjeer, Sholay, and more, enjoys a net worth of around $122 million, which comes close to a 1000 crore.

Arbaaz Khan’s 591 Crore Net Worth

Arbaaz Khan, who changed his fate once he became a producer with Dabangg, enjoys a net worth of around $75 million, which comes close to 591 crore. This figure is surely gonna increase next year with his new assignment, Bigg Boss!

Sohail Khan’s 333 Crore Net Worth

Sohail Khan comes next in line with an almost $40 million net worth of around 333 crore. The actor-filmmaker owns a celebrity cricket team and runs many business chains apart from the love for films he shares with the family.

Alvira Agnihotri’s 269 Crore Net Worth

The elder sister, Alvira Agnihotri, owns a net worth of around 269 crore. However, her combined net worth with her husband, Atul Agnihotri, is an entirely different figure. This is the worth of her personal assets, according to Primes World.

Arpita Khan’s 134 Crore Net Worth

According to a celebrity profiling website, Arpita Khan Sharma, the youngest of the Khan siblings, enjoys a net worth of 134 crore.

Collectively, while Salman Khan rules with almost 54% of the combined worth of the siblings and the father, the other four siblings together account for 24% of the total worth.

Well, that is a hell of a lot of money. BRB, we need some breather!

