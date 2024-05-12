Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Aryan Khan's Debut Web-Series Stardom Revealed - Here's What We Heard!

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has ditched the common actor route and is making his debut in the industry as a director. As we have heard, the web series has wrapped up most of the shoot and is going to the editing table very soon. And now, Shah Rukh Khan also has a role to play in it.

Our sources, under anonymity, suggested that SRK has a very important role in the web series that is based on the scenes life of the industry and has a lot of actors already playing a cameo. It was speculated whether the Pathaan actor will also drop for the series.

Now, we can assure you that Shah Rukh Khan has a much bigger role in the web series titled Stardom than just playing a cameo. Before you jump the gun, hold your thoughts because this role belongs to the technical team rather than the cast.

A source exclusively told us how SRK dropped on the sets during the final phase of the schedule and has shouldered directorial responsibilities along with Aryan Khan since the newbie needed a proper guide to manage such an intrinsic and detailed story. However, while SRK might have tapped into the directorial duties, it is just a father helping and trying to ease things for a son who is about to step into the world of cinema officially. There is no credit sharing involved in this. In fact, consider that this never happened, either! Just like Karan Johar never directed Kal Ho Naa Ho!

SRK is closely keeping a tab on the debut of both of his kids. He has also taken over Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut and is now playing a full-fledged part in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Meanwhile, he is making sure that Aryan Khan does not falter at any step, just like Aryan reportedly made sure to monitor the stunts of Pathaan very closely, leaving no room for mistakes for the superstar’s starry and massive comeback.

But now that we know that Stardom has more than inputs from Shah Rukh Khan‘s creative mind, we are more than excited to witness what exactly is being carved by the Prince of Bollywood!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive: Marathi Actress Pranit Hatte Ousted From A Hotel Despite Booking, For Being A Transgender, “Bus Filmon Mein Wajood Aur Awards Hain, Asal Mein Itni Hi Izzat Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News