Aryan Khan has been all over the news ever since the news of his web series ‘Stardom’ hit the headlines. Every now and then, new reports and updates related to ‘Stardom’ have been leading the media portals. While he rejected his father, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is already on the news, the latest update is that he has also rejected a whopping amount given by an OTT platform for a reason. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Aryan had never wanted to become an actor, which is why he chose the path of a filmmaker. And the elder son of the amazing couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is all ready to make his big debut as a director with the web show.

Aryan Khan is super excited about his project, and the person who mostly likes to stay away from the media attention and limelight shared how he cannot wait to start his journey after sharing the script is ready to roll out on the floor on his Instagram handle. Now, reports are rife that SRK’s son was offered a whopping amount of Rs 120 crore by an OTT platform for his web series ‘Stardom’, but apparently, he has rejected it.

As mentioned in Bollywood Life, it seems Aryan Khan is not ready to sell his ‘baby’ the web series yet as he will only take this decision after finishing ‘Stardom’. There also have been reports all over that filmmakers are even ready to take the project for Seasons 2, 3, and 4 even before 1 could be completed. And while fans are very excited to see what the star kid wants to show them, they have also shared their disappointment knowing that the Jawan actor won’t be there in a cameo.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. But, are you excited about ‘Stardom’? Let us know in the comments.

