Looks like it’s finally happening! From past some time, Salman Khan’s next film after Tiger 3 has been in the news. While earlier it was reported that Dabangg Khan will collaborate with Karan Johar 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a few more interesting details have emerged, and we can’t wait to share them with you. After the box office debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is now gearing up for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Since 1998, KJo and Salman have been in talks for multiple projects, which has finally turned into something solid. Media reports are strong buzz that after Tiger 3, Radhe actor will step into one of the biggest actioners with Karan Johar. Yes, you heard that right!

The latest media report revealed Salman Khan and Karan Johar are set to come together for a big-budget film which will be helmed by Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan and will be the massive action film of 2024. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months.”

The report further states that Salman Khan rumoured action film is a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. “This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one,” revealed the source further.

The same media report also stated that Salman’s yet-to-be-announced film is touted to be the biggest release of 2024, and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. Reportedly, “The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping the benefit of the prolonged holiday period. Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training. The film is heavy on prep not just for the director and production team, but also the leading hero, Salman Khan.”

Well, this sounds more than interesting! We already can’t wait for the makers to make an official announcement soon!

