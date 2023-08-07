Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has been one of the best films of 2023 that managed to drag the audience to the theatres. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars veteran stars Dimple Kapadia along with Boney Kapoor, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Child Artist Inayata Verma and others in pivotal roles. While the film released in March is currently in the news for the filmmaker-turned-actor Sr. Kapoor.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the murmurs around his less screen time in the film. The actor recently revealed that he hadn’t watched the film as he’s not sure about his work. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, when Boney Kapoor was about the film, he said, “I haven’t watched the film till date because main ghabra raha hoon, samajh nahi aa raha ki maine kaam theek kia ya nahi. Isliye mene abhi take dekh hi nahi.” When asked about the murmuers about his less screen time in the film, he said, “Dialogues ya scenes kam kyun the, yeh toh aap director ko poochiye. Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, ‘Aapne itne achhe artiste ko waste kaise kar diya?’ But, mujhe toh mazaa aaya karke, it was a good and happy unit.”

Later when asked about the tough phase that Bollywood, Boney Kapoor told the portal “Films pehle bhi flop aur hit dono hoti thi, and ab bhi wahi hota hai. But, yes, after the pandemic, things are getting slightly better and people are coming to theatres now. We can’t give credit to one film, credit goes to everyone for reviving it.”

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar received mixed to positive response from audiences and critics. The film made a stupendous collection at the box office.

Coming Boney Kapoor also revealed that it was his kids Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who forced him to take up the role and venture into acting.

