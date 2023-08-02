Katrina Kaif is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. The diva may not be from India but has been working in the industry for a long time now. After sharing the screen space with big stars, including the three Khans- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when Katrina spoke at length about pay disparity revealing how she has often discussed the same with her producers.

In 2019, the actress appeared on news anchor Barkha Dutt curated ‘We The Women’ show, where she addressed the elephant in the room and revealed asking producers to make some female-dominated films took. Scroll down for details,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif said at the event, “We are asked a lot about pay disparity, and I think that’s because it’s so evident that it’s there. There’s a big debate about it, and the debate is that a lot of men say that the opening figures that are guaranteed with a male star are slightly more historically proven- that why there’s a pay difference. My argument to that is, which I discuss with a lot of producers I’m close to and have worked with, give the female-dominated films, with maybe one or two female leads, the same budget and mounting that you are giving to the male stars or the combination of a male and a female star. Give that to a female film and see what happens then.”

“We just need to see that confidence come from the producers to take that risk and put that investment into the film. Tiger Zinda Hai, War are big action films with huge budgets. If we mount a film, it could be a different film, a comedy, or a fun summer blockbuster, if we give that film the same mounting, the audience will feel that this is an event film. If most of our female protagonist’s films are small ideas, small in content, and smaller in nature, how can the opening be compared to the Dhoom 3’s of the world?”

Well, looks like it’s her manifestation that has resulted in Jee Le Zaraa where Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

What are your thoughts on Katrina’s statement? Do let us know.

For more updates on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shabana Azmi Says, “Who Wouldn’t Want To Kiss A Man As Handsome As Dharmendra” Breaking Silence On Her Smooch With Him In RRKPK & The Controversy Around The Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News