It is Shah Rukh Khan’s world and we are just living in it. Be it delivering massive hits at the box office or teaching romance to people from all walks of life, only King Khan can shell out major life goals like a boss.

SRK is known for his witty responses and he is indeed one of the most well-read celebrities in B- town. The actor never leaves a chance to share his life experiences. Be it how to handle failures, relationships, or even success, SRK has the best advice to offer. He is a true blue gentleman when it comes to treating women and kids. Today, we bring to you a throwback, when SRK revealed how he handles his kids (Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan & AbRam Khan) without being aggressive with them. Scroll down to read.

Shah Rukh Khan is a caring husband and a doting father. When it comes to parenting, there is a lot that can be learned from Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. In an old viral video, SRK can be seen talking to Indian film critic Rajeev Masand and he was asked what works better with kids yelling or a pasting. King Khan was quick to respond to the question, and his answer won our hearts. He said, “I never yell at kids, I just hug them and I threaten them while hugging them. I think kids are closer to their mom so you need to be nice to them to patao them. So whenever their mom yells at them I am very happy that they don’t like her right now so I quickly move in to get a brownie point.”

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan also revealed two things that he would never do. He said, “ To be really honest there are two things I can never do raising my hand on a woman or a little kid in an aggressive sense. I would rather die before I raise my hand on a little kid or at a lady.”

Well, those were some words of wisdom by none other than Shah Rukh Khan on how to treat kids and women. When it comes to modern parenting this tip can come really handy, isn’t it? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

