Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee are one of the best director-actor jodis we have seen in the South film industry. Atlee who has given back-to-back three blockbuster films with Vijay is reportedly returning with another film after completing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Atlee and Vijay’s three blockbusters not only created a buzz at the box office but also received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Scroll below to get the recent update.

4 years after Bigil, the director-actor duo might come back to create something big on the screens. As per reports, the Jawan director will start shooting the film this year, in September.

According to a close source of the development, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan shooting will get wrapped by March and then Atlee will start working on his next project. And as per the source, it will be with Thalapathy Vijay. The insider shared with Pinkvilla, “Atlee has got the idea okay’ed from Thalapathy Vijay and also the producers. He will work towards locking the screenplay soon as the idea is to take the film on floors from September/October this year. The film will be Atlee’s next directorial after Jawan, which is present on the floors. While the idea is green-lit, the paperwork will happen only after the release of Jawan.”

Like the previous projects, this time will also be an action-packed drama as reports suggested. Rumour mills are rife that Sun Pictures might produce the movie, however, there hasn’t been any confirmation yet. Earlier it was reported that Bigil producer AGS Entertainment will be bankrolling Atlee’s directorial, but now reports are stating that it will be Sun Pictures.

The insider further mentioned, “The film will most likely feature Thalapathy Vijay in lead, until and unless something terribly goes wrong on the casting front in the next few months.”

However, the new father, Atlee is currently excited about his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which will be a pan-Indian movie. Apart from SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also be a part of pivotal characters. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is now busy shooting Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next titled Leo.

What are your thoughts about Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay’s reunion for the next movie? Let us know in the comments!

