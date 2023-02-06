RRR is the movie that has been the talk of the town for quite a long time and the fans love every bit of detail of it. The movie’s song that went on to the Oscar nominations has made India proud where all the netizens are hailing about the movie. Even if the movie’s action sequences were called out for its high-flying action sequences, it definitely made audiences scream their throats when the scenes were shown on the big screen.

Amongst many elements contributing to the success of SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, the action sequences have been debated on the internet. However, read more to find out about a particular iconic sequence that is an unbelievable proper instead of the actual item.

A YouTube account named, Find My VFX, detailed the climax scene featuring Jr NTR lifting up the bike. The same clip was briefly featured in the trailer of the movie which was heavily trolled on the internet. Interestingly, the VFX breakdown video shows an actual bicycle used on a green screen which was later transformed into a big bulky bike in post-production.

So far the VFX breakdown featuring Jr NTR video has reached over 78 Lakh views and has 4.6 Lakh likes. While reacting to the video, a netizen commented “Vfx company rip after seeing this”. Another added, “welcome to south india…”.

“If same was done Bollywood…people would have eaten them raw by trolling”, said another user. “Yeh Toh Dhoti Khol Raha Hai…”, commented another.

During the promotions of the films, many claimed that the director SS Rajamouli brought the motorbikes that were common in the 1920s, as it said the historical period of the film’s storyline. In the movie, NTR was seen riding a Velocette bike from England, one of the most popular bike designs at the time.

However, all the criticism did not add any weight to the success of RRR. With international accreditation, the movie’s song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated for Oscars and the nation is proud of the very fact!

Let us know what you think about it!

