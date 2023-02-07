After Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jannat Zubair was seen showing her pyaar to momos as she hops on to the ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ trend started by Shraddha Kapoor. Jannat relished momos and grooved to the song.

She showcases her love and support to Shradhha in the reel and captions it by saying ” This is for my @shradhhakapoor ❤️”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Shradhha Kapoor has shared the the reel on her story and said “Jannat momos ke pyaar me or pura India Jannat ke pyaar me bheege bheege”

‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song showcases the cute and heartwarming chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress gave a goofy angle to the bheege bheege reel which was immensely enjoyed by fans. Watch the reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The song, ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ which has crossed 50 Million views on YouTube has been the talk of the town since the day it dropped, earlier this week. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Hints ‘Casanova’ Ranbir Kapoor Forced Himself On Her, Accuses Alia Bhatt Of “Encouraging His Obsessive Behaviour” – Read Shocking Claims!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News