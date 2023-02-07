Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has been Tweeting in favour of Pathaan ever since it hit the screens on January 25. Before the release of the film, the Deshdroshi actor has been behind the film slamming the actor, director and producer left, right and centre. However, after seeing the craze around the film, he took a quick u-turn and changed his stance. KRK has been giving Pathaan’s box office updates while showering praises on the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, it also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film not only marks SRK’s comeback after 4 years but also his reunion with his Chennai Express co-star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the self-proclaimed critic KRK took to Twitter to write about those who protested against the film. The actor-turned-critic asked the haters to now get ready to protest against Jawan. Soon after he posted the Tweet, he got trolled for it.

KRK tweeted, “Bechare bhakton ko apna alag hi dukh hai. Vo iss baat ko manne ko hi tayyar nahi hai ki #Pathaan blockbuster ho gayi hai. Pyaare bhakton ab rone se kuch nahi ho sakta. Jo hona tha woh hogaya. Ab sabr karo. Film #Jawaan ka virodh bhi issi tarah karna aur fir rona.”

बेचारे भक्तों का अपना अलग ही दुख है! वो इस बात को मानने को ही तैयार नहीं कि #pathaan ब्लॉकबस्टर हो गई है! प्यारे भक्तों अब रोने से कुछ नहीं हो सकता! जो होना था वो हो गया! अब सबर करो! Film #Jawaan का विरोध भी इसी तरह करना और फिर रोना! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 7, 2023

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Abe sabse phle toone hi Virodh kiya tha , to tu ro le phle , …sabse jyada dukhi tu hi hai sabko pata hai.” While another said, “Bhai bhakto ko to chhodo aap kis taraf the ya fir thuk kar chatna kise khte he.”

“Khud dekh dekh ke aa rahe hain aur phir bolte hain humne toh kisi ko jaate nahi dekha…pata nahi kaise hit hai #Pathaan,” said a third user.

After taking the ticket windows by storm, he will return with Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Must Read: Fardeen Khan Once Accused Shahid Kapoor Of Creating Issues Over His Intimate Scenes With Kareena Kapoor Khan: “He Was Bitching About Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News