Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli recently revealed that he lost his phone on Twitter. As the former Indian cricket team captain is preparing himself for a Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s first test match against Australia, the news came as a shock for him and his fans. However, while reacting to the news of Virat losing his phone, Zomato had a witty reply and asked Anushka Sharma to order ice cream for him.

Following the incident, the former Indian skipper’s update has left fans surprised. In his recent tweet, Virat got a witty response from Zomato and it is just very hilarious. Read on to find out more about it!

While responding to the tweet, the food-delivering platform Zomato’s social media account offered a solution. As Virat wrote, “Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it,” Zomato’s Twitter account replied, “feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s (Anushka Sharma) phone if that will help”.

The tweet thread went viral and fans also guessed the model of the phone that Virat Kohli lost. Soon the tweet started a meme fest and many reflected their opinions. Check out the tweet and its replies below.

feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help 😇 — zomato (@zomato) February 7, 2023

Right after Zomato’s tweet, a user said, “he DOESNT eat sweets … so chalti bus mein chadhne ki zaroorat nahin hai Bhaiya ji !!”

he DOESNT eat sweets … so chalti bus mein chadhne ki zaroorat nahin hai Bhaiya ji !! — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) February 7, 2023

Another user complained about zomato’s delivery to which Zomato’s customer support replied.

Bhai mera vala order to delivery guy ne kishi or deliver kar dya Bina call kiye

Kya yar Or muje blame kar rahe ho ki me Rs 154 ke liye Juth bol raha Pahele fixed karo delivery jaruri he ya sahi delivery jaruri he Pahele paid Delivery sahi karo badme charity ka sochho — jay joshi (@jayjoshi0905) February 7, 2023

A user reacted to the tweet and posted a photo of Yuzvender Chahal and said, “Ye raha Virat bhai.”

“@Vivo_India – please send another phone. Don’t let him stress before the test match”, said another user and asked the brand to send him a new phone before he leaves for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

@Vivo_India – please send another phone. Don't let him stress before the test match. — vips (@vipsbuysdips) February 7, 2023

A mobile brand, Nothing posted “Drop us a DM, we have one waiting for you”

Drop us a DM, we have one waiting for you 🖤 — Nothing (@nothing) February 7, 2023

Let us know what do you think might have stolen Virat Kohli’s phone.

