There might be good news coming in for all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans out there. No, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben isn’t coming back to the show yet but someone else is. It’s none other than Gurucharan Singh. The actor took to his Instagram and has shared a picture of himself in his TMKOC character getup with a surprise caption which doesn’t reveal the good news yet. However, it was easy for the fans to guess and now they’re going gaga over the good news. Scroll below to check out his picture on Instagram.

For those of you who don’t know, Gurucharan left the show in 2020 and later revealed in an interview that it was because of his dad’s ill health. He had apparently undergone surgery and there were a few other reasons in life as well that he wanted to address after quitting the show.

Now, Gurucharan Singh took to his Instagram and has shared a picture of himself donning Sodhi’s character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with a caption that read, “Sachiiiiiiii🎭YeS🎉Details SooN in coming week☺️THANK YOU EVERYONE 😊GRATEFUL & BLESSED by WAHEGURU G GRACE 🙏”

Gurucharan Sodhi didn’t yet reveal the good news but his fans are already going gaga in the comments section and are guessing that he’s back with Sodhi’s character on TMKOC.

Take a look at the picture below:

Reacting to his picture on Instagram, a user commented, “Mehta shaab nikal jane k baad se show ka Jaan kaam hoga hai, isliye shodi bhai ko vapas larahe hai….”

Another user commented, “so he is coming back to #TMKOC once again..now I am hoping for old Mehta couple to back in show.”

“Yeah, a very good news, sodhi paaji, eagerly waiting for u….💪🏻👑” a third user commented.

It indeed would be interesting to see Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Mehta Saab on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah coming back to the show again.

What are your thoughts on Gurucharan Singh’s good news? Can you guys guess it already? Tell us in the space below.

