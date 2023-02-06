Presented by T-Series, Tanya Singgh is seen in a never seen before avatar in ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the sensuous yet romantic track is here to take over your hearts and Valentine’s Day playlist!

After impressing us with her touching vocals with ‘Woh Beetey Din’, Tanya Singgh is back to enthrall us by not just singing but donning multiple glamorous avatars in ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’. Paired alongside British-Indian actor Jason Shah, the video is directed and edited by Kunal Shivdasani. Penned by Gitanjali Singh, composed by Ajit Singh, and music produced by Jeff Hunt, you’re sure to vibe to this track!

Talking about the song, Tanya Singgh says “Recording the song, filming the music video, and the overall process of making ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’ was an amazing experience. It’s like I have discovered a new part of me that is just raring to go & follow her passion! Of course, it’s ‘teamwork’ that ‘makes the dream work’ and I feel more than blessed to have such lovely people to work with. Right from working on the audio with Jeff, my mom & Jerry, to filming the video with such creative and wonderful people like Kunal, Rocky, Jason, Arhhan, Rishi, Kanta, and the full team actually, it was like a circle of good energy working with love and passion.”

Jason Shah who features in the music video with Tanya, said, “I am really thrilled to have received the opportunity to work with Tanya Singgh. When I heard the song for the first time I instantly loved it. The music and the vibe of the song, everything was just so great that I couldn’t wait to start shooting and see the final result. We had a lovely time filming the music video together.”

Designer Rocky S, who designed the stunning outfits donned by her in the song said, “Needless to say, Tanya has really impressed everyone with her vocal skills in this song. But not only is she an amazing singer, but she has also portrayed herself in an excellent way, with every look that she has donned. I think it’s safe to say that she has done perfect justice to my designs and I’m very glad to be working with her.”

The director and editor of the music video, Kunal Shivdasani said, “I had a great time filming the music video with both Tanya and Jason. She is not only an amazing singer but she has also shown some exceptional acting skills in the music video.”

Tanya Singgh’s Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai, produced by T-Series is directed and edited by Kunal Shivdasani, lyrics are given by Gittanjali Singh, and music is produced by Jeff Hunt and is composed by Ajit Singh.

