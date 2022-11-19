Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is among the well-known celebrities of B-Town who often makes headlines for his controversial comments on Bollywood and the actors working in the industry. Meanwhile, when a film critic recently claimed that T Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar has been dating actor Nora Fatehi, KRK came to the rescue asserting that the rumours were totally false.

Bhushan Kumar is a noted Indian movie and music producer managing his record label T-Series. He is married to actress Divya Khosla Kumar. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi has been leaving the audience in awe with her sizzling dance moves in movies and her performances. She is currently a judge on two of the top reality shows running on television.

On the other hand, a recent report by Times Now depicted how a film critic named Umair Sandhu took to his official Twitter handle and claimed that Bhushan Kumar and Nora Fatehi have been dating each other for 2 years now. He further claimed that Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar is aware of the same and she allegedly has no problem with it. While signing off, he even stated that “paisa sab kuch hai” (Money is everything).

The tweet read, “Officially Confirmed, #NoraFatehi is having affair with Tseries Owner #BhushanKumar since last 2 years & his wife also know it very well. But she has no Problem with all that. Paisa Sub Kuch Hai.”

Officially Confirmed, #NoraFatehi is having affair with Tseries Owner #BhushanKumar since last 2 years & his wife also know it very well. But she has no Problem with all that. Paisa Sub Kuch Hai. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9wofcfByRr — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 17, 2022

However, the moment the tweet surfaced online, KRK reacted to it by dismissing these rumours. While responding to Umair Sandhu’s tweet, he mentioned that he should not say such things about a reputed person. His tweet read, “You should not say such things about a reputed person like #BhushanKumar!”

You should not say such things about a reputed person like #BhushanKumar! https://t.co/ixzWNyHONV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 18, 2022

