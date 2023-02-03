Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has once again grabbed the limelight owing to some wrong reasons. The show has been in the news ever since its main character Dayaben played by Disha Vakani went on a maternity break and didn’t return since. However later, it again made headlines when Shailesh Lodha made a sudden exit from the much-loved sitcom. The show was recently in the news when reports of makers not clearing Lodha’s due surfaced on the web.

For the unversed, a few days back, a media report stated that makers are yet to clear Lodha’s dues of a 6-figure amount just like they did with Neha Mehta and Tapu aka Rah Anadkat. Later the makers released a statement and dismissed all the rumours saying he didn’t turn up on the sets to complete the formalities.

But looks like all is still not clear between the two parties as recently Shailesh Lodha took to social media to write a cryptic post about lying and saying the truth. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a purple and orange kurta. The snap looks from a stage as he looks directly into the camera. Captioning the photo he wrote, “Sun lo… Kab tak bhaagoge sach se, itehaason ko soch liya kar! Har baat pe jhoot bolne wale, kabhi asmaan ki taraf bhi dekh liya kar.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “It will feels like damage to them but it’s ok,” another said, “Aapne kitni aachi tarah Asit Kumarr Modi ko target kiya hai ki pankti main aur karna bhi chhaiye hum sab aapke saath hai.” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Earlier the TMKOC makers released a statement and Suhel Ramani- Project Head of the show said, “Despite repeated communication to sign the all Dues document and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technicians needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities.”

“Shailesh Lodha and other actors have been like an extended family of the production house. We have maintained a dignified silence on exits and cause of the exits due to respect to the person concerned. It is very Sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. To forget the relationship and popularity which they received from the show is unethical. Payment is not an issue. He will get his dues but he needs to do closure and sign the papers,” the makers had said further.

Coming back what are your thoughts on Shailesh Lodha’s cryptic post on Instagram? Do let us know.

