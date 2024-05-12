Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna Pairing in Sikandar Draws Controversy

The news of Rashmika Mandanna joining Salman Khan’s starrer Sikandar has sparked many discussions. This upcoming film, directed by AR Murugadoss, raised debate among netizens, especially about the big age gap between the main actors. Salman Khan, at fifty-eight, is 31 years older than his lead actress, Rashmika Mandanna, who is just twenty-seven. This age gap has led to various reactions on social media.

Netizens Reaction

While Rashmika expressed excitement about this Bollywood opportunity with Salman Khan, netizens are criticizing the significant age difference between the actors. The film team is mainly being criticized for the casting choice. Most people compare the pairing to a father-daughter relationship.

However, this isn’t the first time Salman Khan has faced criticism over his on-screen partners. His previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with Pooja Hegde, also received similar criticism. Now, concerns about Sikandar go beyond the age gap; there are doubts about AR Murugadoss’s directing as his past films scored disasters.

Concern about Rashmika’s Role

There’s also worry among Rashmika Mandanna’s fans that her role in Sikandar might follow the pattern of being stuck in routine romantic scenes, similar to her previous film Varisu. They fear her talents might not be fully utilized, reducing her character to a love interest for Salman Khan’s character.

However, it’s important to approach such casting decisions with sensitivity and understand that age shouldn’t be the only factor in on-screen chemistry or narrative suitability. With all these concerns, we have to wait and see until the film’s release how they will affect the result.

