Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Brilliant 74% Jump By Rajkummar Rao's Biopic - Cements To Stay?

Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth opened to a good response in theaters, and the positive word of mouth has helped the film grow immensely. Whoever stepped in the theaters has walked out spellbound, and this has definitely impacted the collections and the box office performance of the film.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 2

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic has collected somewhere in the range of 4 crore according to the early trends, which is a great number when it comes to the buzz around the film. Literally, nothing was known about the film until the trailer dropped a few weeks ago.

In two days, Rajkummar Rao has proven his mettle as a performer since the audiences have rooted for the film, giving it the much-needed boost from Friday to Saturday. In two days, Srikanth’s box office collection lay in the range of 6.6 – 7 crore.

74% Jump On Day 2

On the second day of its release, after an opening of 2.41 crore, the biopic took a massive jump of around 74%, collecting 4.0 – 4.2 crore on day 2. This positive response offers hope for a decent weekend for the film.

All Eyes on Sunday

After taking a 74% jump, it will be interesting to see how Srikanth fares at the box office on Sunday as well. If it goes past the 6 – 8 crore mark on Sunday, then it might bring a fruitful 12 – 14 crore weekend for the film, setting the tone for the upcoming week.

About Srikanth

The film is a biopic on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bhola, who was born blind and had to struggle a lot but made sure that he weaved every opportunity in his favor, writing a success story from his tough life.

