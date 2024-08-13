Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Revealed: Krishna Shroff Re-Enters, Karanveer Mehra Wins Ticket To Finale, Both Lose 20 Lakh Prize Money To This Actor?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been in the news ever since Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show replaced Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3. This season of KKK is witnessing dare-devil stunts, and the main attraction from the list of contestants is Tiger Shroff’s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner!

After Krishna Shroff’s elimination, the name of the show’s winner for this season has also been revealed. According to reports, Krishna will indeed make a grand entry to the show as a wild card entry later. In the recent episode, she could not perform, which left Rohit Shetty disappointed with her elimination.

However, as per reports, Krishna is indeed one of the top three finalists. However, she might not turn up as the winner despite being the only female contestant in the top 3. Any guesses who might have grabbed the trophy of the show?

Ticket To Finale Winner

Apart from Krishna Shroff, actor Karanveer Mehra has reportedly made it to the finals after winning the Ticket To Finale task. Karan is a close friend of Shilpa Shinde, and the camaraderie between the two was quite appreciated by the audience. But despite winning the Ticket To Finale, Karanveer Mehra has not won the show.

KKK 14 Winner Gashmeer Mahajani?

Latest trends and buzz suggest that it is Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani who has emerged as Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner. Apart from lifting the trophy, Gashmeer might have also won prize money worth 20 lakh! The actor has been performing brilliantly on the show and has been calm and consistent! I

It would be interesting to see who wins the trophy and whether the speculations regarding the winner of the show are true or not. The show has been shot in Romania and airs on Colors TV & streams on Jio Cinema every Saturday & Sunday!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ex-Host Akshay Kumar’s Fee Was 328% Higher Than Rohit Shetty’s Current Paycheck [After A Hike] – Here’s How Much OG Khiladi Earned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News