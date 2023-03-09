Festivals always take a toll on people’s workout regimen, that too in a season when many often skip healthy meals and opt for high-calorie food.

‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’ actress Shama Sikander shared her fitness tips to follow post Holi so that the festival’s excesses wear off without you having to compromise on all the fun.

Shama Sikander said: “It is important to keep fitness in mind even during festivals. I follow certain ground rules that give me a chance to enjoy as well as keep my fitness in check. Firstly, I keep drinking water to keep my body metabolism in check. It makes me feel fuller and prevents me from eating too much. Next, I set a calorie limit for the day to help me keep my calorie intake limited.”