Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular and adorable television couples at the moment in the television industry that fans keep obsessing over time and again. While the couple never misses an opportunity to express their love for each other in public and on social media, recently Karan took to his Twitter account and shared a cryptic ‘Shayari’ which the TejRan fans are speculating about their breakup rumours. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan and Tejasswi enjoy a huge fan following among their fans, especially on social media, with over 4 million and 6 million followers, respectively. The couple is always giving relationship goals with their mushy pictures on the photo-sharing site, and their fans just can’t get enough of these two love birds.

Now coming back to the topic, Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter and shared a cryptic shayari that read, “na teri shaan kam hoti..na rutba ghata hota..jo ghamand mein kaha..wahi hass ke kaha hota…”

Karan Kundrra’s cryptic tweet didn’t go well with TejRan fans, who thought this was an indirect jibe at his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. In no time, the fans started reacting to it on the microblogging site, and while some spoke in favour of Karan, others supported Prakash in the situation.

One user reacted to Karan’s tweet and commented, “Ghamand tutega uska, tention mat lo tum. Jb Raavan ka ghamand tuta, toh uska bhi tutega.”

Another user commented, “Karan is so good person…he is very real… tejaswini always fake the things…she pretends to b good ..she was with KK just for fame…she wanted to get publicity and become more popular that’s y she was with him. Otherwise KK has much more life style n status”

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Ghamand tutega uska, tention mat lo tum. Jb Raavan ka ghamand tuta, toh uska bhi tutega — Manvi ~ Team/KKundrra 👑👑 (@MVFamAly) March 8, 2023

Wo straightforward hai sugar coat karke bolna use ni pasand ✌️ — ekulovesteju (@TejaTroop19) March 8, 2023

Karan is so good person…he is very real… tejaswini always fake the things…she pretends to b good ..she was with KK just for fame…she wanted to get publicity and become more popular that's y she was with him. Otherwise KK has much more life style n status — Amandeep kaur (@Amandeep1426) March 8, 2023

I know what Teju said was not right but what you did is more wrong!

I feel so bad for her… oh god she is stuck with this guy

Being her fan for such a long time I feel so sad for her…I never wanted such a partner for her who would humiliate her like this.. I feel so helpless😔 — Trisha 🧜‍♀️ (@_trisha25) March 8, 2023

Thank you for being real and honest… atleast you don't fake things on sm according to look nice infront of people. I know you will get judged the most for this but always be happy…

Your happiness matters❤️❤️ — Black and white☺ (@Pratyashamohan) March 7, 2023

What are your thoughts on Karan Kundrra’s cryptic tweet on the microblogging site and Tejasswi Prakash fans getting worried amid this? Tell us in the space below.

