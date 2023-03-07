Hina Khan is one of the biggest names in the TV industry and the actress enjoys a massive fan following. After making her debut, she rose to fame with her popular character Akshara that she played on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ After being a part of the show for more than seven years, she decided to explore new opportunities. Post that, she appeared on several reality shows and she never looked back. However, the actress often comes under the radar of trolls and is currently getting trolled for celebrating Holi. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

India is known for its diverse culture, and when it comes to festivals, celebs never leave a chance to celebrate them with utmost zeal irrespective of their religion. Recently, Hina was spotted with her boyfriend Rocky at a Holi party, where she indulged in a candid chat with the media and told paps, “aaj ke din toh kaam chod do.” As soon as the video went viral, the actress was brutally trolled for not celebrating holi on Shab-e-Barat.

Actress Hina Khan was recently spotted with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal at a holi party; the actress was in a jolly mood as she indulged in a candid chat with paps and wished them a happy holi. In the viral video, the actress can be heard saying, “Aap log holi nhi khel rahe ho, yahan par ho. Aaj ke din toh chod do.” The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens were quick to react. A lot of them called out the actress for not respecting her own religion; check out the comments below.

One of the users wrote, “Aaj shab e barat hai kuch toh sharam kar Holi Khel rahe hai khali naam ki Muslim hai.”

“Kash isko thodi si sharm bhi aa jaati.”

“Kuch toh sharam kar lo aaj Shabebarat bhi.”

“Shab e rat bhi hai aaj Hina kuch to socho.”

“Musalman ke naam par dhaba hai … holi hai who pta hai. Allah se daro aaj ke din toh yeh sab mat karo.”

“Shab e barat yaad hai, kaise tum log kamyab hote ho…”

“Aaj shab e barat hai Hina ji holi hi khelengi kya namaz aap ka dost padhega kya khair allah aapko hidayat de…”

However, many came out in Hina Khan’s support, and one of the users requested not to comment on anyone’s religion.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

