It has been over a year since Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways, but the discussion around their break-up continues. The former couple announced their break up last year, and since then, their fans have been wondering about the reason behind their split. Now, amid the online feud, Divya Agarwal opened up about her previous relationship and slammed people for blaming her.

Divya and Varun began dating after they met on the reality TV show Splitsvilla and Ace of Spades. The two dated for a few years before announcing their break-up in 2022. Now, Divya is engaged to entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar.

While Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways on a good note, they seemingly got caught up in an ugly spat following their online brawl. Sood’s sister also accused her of keeping their family jewellery. Amid the drama, the actress recently opened up about her break-up and revealed the reason behind it.

In an interview with IBT, Divya Agarwal slammed trolls and mentioned how they bother her sometimes. The actress added that she had t break her silence and give a befitting reply to these trolls. Regarding her previous relationship, Divya slammed misogyny mentioning only women are blamed for break-ups and hinted at the reason behind her split with Sood.

Divya said, “Why does society blame only women for the ending of a relationship? In my opinion, it’s sometimes the best decision to part away when the relationship becomes the cause of unhappiness, and I did the same.” “For the benefit of society, women have long put aside their self-respect and interests. She is made to feel guilty or labelled as a rebel if she thinks about herself,” she added.

Divya also addressed the trolls that called her a gold digger after her engagement with Padgaonkar. Reacting to the same, the actress said, “It is easy to target a woman. Well, call me a food digger! And anyway, I always aspired to be a sugar mommy!”

Sharing a piece of the article on her Instagram, Divya Agarwal celebrated as she wrote, “This is what I believe; this is what I stand for ! Finally, a media article that didn’t use any clickbait! I say out loud – I’m bold! No bullshit!!”

