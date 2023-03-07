Uorfi Javed is surely an internet sensation in India, known for her bold fashion choices. The actress never fails to turn heads with her cut-out dresses. On the occasion of Holi, Uorfi Javed has taken the internet by storm with her latest video as she donned a unique white dress. However, as usual, netizens massively trolled the actress as they asked her how she would walk in her outfit.

Apart from her bold fashion choices, Uorfi is also popular for designing her own clothes. The actress has often mentioned how she repeats her outfits, but nobody can guess that as she always gives them a new touch with her DIY skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, to wish her fans a Happy Holi, Uorfi Javed fashioned another unique dress. In a video shared by her, Uorfi donned a white ensemble which included a bralette with a huge cut-out in the front and a pair of partly sheer panties.

The outfit also had two glove-like unattached sleeves with criss-cross laces and a cut-out skirt that covered one leg and partially covered another. To give her look an extra edge, Uorfi Javed tied her hair in a stiff curved braid. Javed completed her look with a pair of red flip-flops and dewy makeup. Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “Happy Holi guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Seeing the Uorfi’s body-hugging skirt, netizens massively trolled her as they asked how she would walk in it. An Instagram user wrote, “Koi sense hai is dress me ? How to walk? Ya bus pose deke khade rehna h,” while another wrote, “Bandage krva liya shayad pura body pe.”

A third user wrote, “ye sara ek hi dress hai kya ? Ki alg alg lake juda hai… Jo bhi ho happy holi,” while a fourth one commented, “Jis din hum ne es Ko salwar kamiz main dekh Liya heart attack aa Jana sab ko.”

“Rupa front line unche log unchi pasand” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on Urofi’s new look? Let us know in the comments.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Sidelines Himself From Actors Who “Sign Films To Make Money”, Announces A Break From Bollywood With Brahmastra 2 Update!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News