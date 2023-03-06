Uorfi Javed is currently at the peak of success as she finally gets validation from fashion industry leaders. She recently decked up in Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla’s couture. The actress also received approval from renowned stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. While people believe she’s ‘finally arrived’, the Splitsvilla X4 beauty barely cares about it all. Scroll below for details.

For the longest time, the only thing Uorfi had faced was criticism. Whether it was Chahatt Khanna, Hindustani Bhau, Sunil Pal or Chetan Bhagat, renowned celebrities have pulled her down over her dressing choices. She also faced threats from politician Chitra Wagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed recently graced the cover of Dirty Magazine. Her fans were overwhelmed with all the love from the fashion industry and began saying that she’s finally “arrived.” Reacting to the same, she now tells Hindustan Times, “It’s a good feeling, but I don’t need any validation from anyone. I got popular because I did what I had to do not because some designers are now dressing me up or I am attending big parties.”

Uorfi Javed adds, “[For] anyone who says that I’m doing all this for attention, I can only say, ‘How intelligent are they! I wasn’t a big name back then. I myself didn’t know what exactly I was doing, so how can people around me trust me with their brand? [But] now, they see my vision. Maybe tomorrow I also won’t want to collaborate with a new person in the industry until they prove themselves. So, when you name is at stake, you can’t risk it. Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hui ki mujhe un logon ne kapde nahi diye. But, I have made my point.”

Well, Uorfi Javed has surely come a long way!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Mahira Sharma’s Latest Desi Look Is Giving Us Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet Vibes, Fans Comment “Koi Itna Cute Kaise Ho Sakta Hai?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News