After breaking the internet, Farzi continues to create ripples globally. Celebrating the success, Prime Video has dropped a soothing melodic track Aasmaan from Farzi. The song’s soothing vibe provides a stark contrast to the series’ fast-paced storyline and has a melody that is sure to rule everyone’s playlists. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Raghav Meattle and Anumita Nadesan.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi shares “Teaming up with fantastic artists like Raghav and Anumita is delightful, especially for a project like Farzi which packs the best talents from the industry. The entire production process was calm and peaceful and it was a delight working on this project. I hope this song creates a blissful, personal connection with the listeners, and they love it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farzi features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar. Produced by D2R Films, in a Raj and DK directorial, Farzi is streaming worldwide across 240 countries and territories.

Check out Farzi’s romantic track here:

this song hits right in the 💙💯#FarziOnPrime, watch now pic.twitter.com/u3aBDjI06o — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 4, 2023

Directed by Raj & DK, the black comedy crime thriller television series stars Shahid Kapoor, Amol Palekar, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora.. Farzi released on Prime Video on February 10, 2023

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Turns Cheerleader For Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil, Later Blames Him For Breaking Her Fancy Head Gear: “I Think He Got Jealous”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News